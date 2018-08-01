Satyameva Jayate Song Tere Jaisa Will Make You Fall In Love Again

John Abraham and Aisha Sharma in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

After the viral song Dilbar redux and the intense track Tajdar-E-Haram, the third song of Satyameva Jayate is out. The song titled Tere Jaisa features John Abraham and Aisha Sharma. The romantic track has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and it has been composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the major highlight of the song is John Abraham and Aisha Sharma's chemistry. The two and a half minute video begins with John Abraham warning Aisha to stay away with him and it later showcases various aspects of John and Aisha's relationship. The video which released on Wednesday afternoon has over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Check out the song here:

John Abraham, who plays the lead role in the film, shared the news about the songs arrival on social media. The actor described Tere Jaisa as a "soulful" track and wrote: "Soulful and surreal! Immerse yourself in the feeling of love with Tere Jaisa."

The other songs from the film have garnered massive appreciation from the audiences. Dilbar redux, which was the first song to be released from the film, has over 99 million views on YouTube, whereas Tajdar-E-Haram has over 8 million views. It will be interesting to see if the song Tere Jaisa has a similar fate.

Satyameva Jayate is an action-thriller that also features Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film touches upon the theme of corruption. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate will hit the screens on August 15.