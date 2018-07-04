Satyameva Jayate Song Dilbar, Featuring Nora Fatehi, Is Now Viral. Seen Yet?

Nora Fatehi in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Dilbar from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, which released on Tuesday night, is going crazy viral. The video has over 4 lakh likes on YouTube and we are not surprised at all. The song features actress Nora Fatehi, who is also a renowned belly dancer, and film's protagonist John Abraham. It is a revamped version of the iconic Nineties track, from the film Sirf Tum. The original version of the song was picturised on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor. Dilbar redux has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka and it has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has an Arabic theme and we get a glimpse of Nora's fabulous belly dance moves in the song.



Earlier this year, Nora Fatehi described her version of Dilbar as "unique and different" and told news agency IANS: "Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her."



On Wednesday afternoon, John Abraham shared the news about the song on social media and wrote: "The ravishing new track from Satyameva Jayateis out now."





Nora Fatehi is best known for her dance performances in songs such as Naah, Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning and Rock The Party. She was even a part of television reality show Bigg Boss Season 9 and is currently seen as a host in the television reality show MTV Dating In The Dark.



Satyameva Jayatehas been directed by Milan Zaveri and is scheduled to release on August 15.



(With inputs from IANS)