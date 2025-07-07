Nora Fatehi Breaks Down At Mumbai Airport After Sharing Cryptic Post About Death

Nora Fatehi was recently spotted in a vulnerable state at Mumbai airport, where she was seen crying and rushing to avoid paparazzi. This emotional moment came after she shared a cryptic post on Instagram that left fans and followers wondering about her mental state.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Nora was seen dressed in an all black outfit with sunglasses as she walked towards the airport entry gate. The actress was spotted crying and trying hard to control her emotions while avoiding interaction with the paps present at the location. When a man tried to click a selfie with her, Nora's bodyguard stopped him and looked miffed at the invasion of privacy.

Watch the full video here:

A day ago, Nora Fatehi posted a cryptic text in Urdu on her Instagram Story. The post read, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون," which translates to, "Indeed, to Allah we belong, and indeed to Him we will return."

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/norafatehi/

This phrase is a Quranic verse (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:156) commonly recited by Muslims when they hear about someone's death or during times of hardship and loss. It is often used in condolences to offer solace to those grieving, acknowledging that life and death are part of divine decree.

Fans are buzzing with speculation about Nora Fatehi's cryptic post and emotional airport encounter. Many suspected a personal loss or family bereavement might be the reason behind her distress.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the Netflix web series The Royals. The actress shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman in the show. She played Ayesha Dhondi, the ex-girlfriend of Ishaan's character.

Next up, Nora will be a part of the Kannada action drama KD – The Devil. Directed by Prem, the film also features Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.