Nora Fatehi Reveals Actors Hired PR Agency To Replace Her: "Stay In Your Lane"

Nora Fatehi, who is known for her impeccable dance skills, recently opened up about how actors used her name and tried to corner her in the industry. Nora Fatehi also revealed that actors hired PR agencies to compare their work with hers, implying an end to her era. Nora Fatehi also shared she confronted an actor who talked behind her back.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi said, "They would go and pay their PR agencies and ask them to put their and my picture together with the caption, 'Nora is done. I am the new Nora.' Don't do that. That's ridiculous. Just because I don't have anyone to call you and ask you not to do that, doesn't mean that you can ride over me. Stay in your lane and be respectful."

Nora didn't let her detractors to make an opportunity of her injury. "So, when I was sitting with the ankle injury and reading that Nora is done, I was like okay wait till my ankle is healed, let me show you. And I swear I wasn't fully recovered from the injury," Nora recalled how she made a comeback after her injury."

Nora Fatehi also admitted the cut-throat nature of the industry where "everyone is trying to take everyone down." When asked how she deals with people's double-standard nature, Nora said, "I do confront them sometimes. I confronted a girl who was talking about me. I will not be a pushover or a doormat."

Nora also spoke about being duped by an agency that made her audition for a role while secretly pushing another actress for the same project. "They told me they hadn't heard back, but then they got another girl locked for that part. They made me sit for months wondering what was happening," she said. She eventually decided to drop the agency.

Nora Fatehi is known for her dance numbers in films like Stree, Satyameva Jayate 2, An Action Hero, Madgaon Express.