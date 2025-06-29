Parag Tyagi To Paparazzi After Wife Shefali Jariwala's Death: "Please, Don't Make Fun Of This"

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala died on June 27. She was 42. Her sudden death has left her fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

After performing her last rites, Shefali's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, spoke briefly to the media. He urged everyone to pray for Shefali and requested sensitivity from the media.

"Please mazaak jhama mat banayega mai request karta hu bas.. Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log vo jahan bhi rahe khush rahe aur shanti see rahe (Please don't make fun of this situation. Please pray for my wife. I hope she is happy and at peace wherever she is)," he said emotionally, with folded hands.

Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Parag Tyagi broke down in tears while performing her final rites.

Family members, close friends and several television personalities gathered to pay their respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her residence earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for cremation.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also visited and appeared emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta were among others spotted at the residence.

According to reports, Parag Tyagi rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital late Thursday night, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association also confirmed her death and shared a message of condolence on X. "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association wrote.

Shefali rose to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13, where she appeared with her husband, Parag Tyagi.