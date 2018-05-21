No Sushmita Sen In Dilbar Redux. Nora Fatehi Scores The Part For Satyameva Jayate

Highlights
- Nora Fatehi will recreate Nineties song Dilbar
- The original version featured Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor
- The new song will be part of the film Satyameva Jayate
The hugely popular song from #SirfTum [filmed on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor] - #Dilbar - recreated in #SatyamevaJayate... Filmed on John Abraham and Nora Fatehi... Directed by Milap Zaveri... Produced by TSeries and Emmay Entertainment... 15 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/KPBuIPvLEt— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018
This is what Nora Fatehi had shared on Twitter:
An epic song coming your way! I just finished shooting the BEAUTIFUL iconic 90s song #Dilbar with @TheJohnAbraham! And We reunite again— Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) May 21, 2018
Guys I have a feeling your gna love this one @EmmayEntertain@zmilap@TSeries@nikkhiladvanipic.twitter.com/zOucITokms
Nora said she had rehearsed for 10 days before shooting for Dilbar and hopes she could do justice to it. "Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her," Nora Fatehi told IANS. According to Nora, the latest version of the song is very "unique and different".
Sushmita Sen co-starred with Sanjay Kapoor in Sirf Tum, which had released in 1999.
In Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham co-stars with Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film is scheduled for August 15 release.