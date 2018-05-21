No Sushmita Sen In Dilbar Redux. Nora Fatehi Scores The Part For Satyameva Jayate

Nora Fatehi to recreate Nineties song Dilbar, which originally featured Sushmita Sen

Updated: May 21, 2018 20:31 IST
No Sushmita Sen In Dilbar Redux. Nora Fatehi Scores The Part For Satyameva Jayate

New Delhi: 

  1. Nora Fatehi will recreate Nineties song Dilbar
  2. The original version featured Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor
  3. The new song will be part of the film Satyameva Jayate
Sushmita Sen's Nineties hit song Dilbar is all set for a revamp. Nora Fatehi will recreate the superhit song of late Nineties, which originally featured the former beauty queen and was part of Sirf Tum. The revamped version will be recreated as part of upcoming film Satyameva Jayate, will also feature John Abraham. An excited Nora Fatehi had tweeted: "An epic song coming your way! I just finished shooting this beautiful iconic 1990s song Dilbar with John Abraham! I'm so excited guys! I have a feeling you are going to love this one. Blessed." The latest version of the song will have an Arabic theme and the ex-Bigg Boss contestant will be seen doing belly dance (which she is well-known for) in the latest version of the song.
 

This is what Nora Fatehi had shared on Twitter:
 

Nora said she had rehearsed for 10 days before shooting for Dilbar and hopes she could do justice to it. "Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her," Nora Fatehi told IANS. According to Nora, the latest version of the song is very "unique and different".

Sushmita Sen co-starred with Sanjay Kapoor in Sirf Tum, which had released in 1999.

Satyamev Jayate's producer Nikkhil Advani said the new song will be "genre defining", IANS reported. Director Milap Zaveri claimed that just like the older version, the latest one will be a "rage". "Dilbar was a rage back then when it released and our new version is also going to be a rage," the director said, reported IANS.

In Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham co-stars with Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film is scheduled for August 15 release.

