<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Did Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu's Film Pass The Crucial Monday Test?

The box office numbers for Khel Khel Mein's first Monday are in. On day 5, the comedy-drama minted ₹ 1.90 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The total domestic collection now stands at ₹ 15.95 crore, the report added. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal. Khel Khel Mein tells the tale of a bunch of friends who get together for dinner and wind up disclosing personal information about one another. It is a remake of the 2016 Italian film, Perfect Strangers.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first three days' box office numbers of Khel Khel Mein on X (formerly known as Twitter). He added that the movie “continues to struggle” and the numbers are "simply disheartening". The film critic said, “#KhelKhelMein continues to struggle, showing no signs of revival or turnaround at the beginning of the weekend... The Day 3 [Sat] numbers are simply disheartening.” Highlighting the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Thu 5.23 cr, Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.40 cr. Total: 11.05 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Khel Khel Mein is jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Shashikant Sinha, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions. The film faced competition from John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 at the box office.

Speaking to News18 Showsha regarding Khel Khel Mein's box office rivalry with John Abraham's production, Akshay Kumar said, "We're very good friends. We're close buddies. Clashes at the box office keep happening. It's not a big deal at all. It's just a clash and not a slash.”