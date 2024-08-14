Akshay Kumar Reveals His <i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Co-Star Vaani Kapoor Is Obsessed With Instagram

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took some time off his busy schedule to sit for a chat ahead of the release of his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein. During a chat with Instant Bollywood, the actor made an interesting revelation about his co-actress Vaani Kapoor, sharing that she is a very lazy person. It so happened tha the team of Khel Khel Mein was asked who's the one person who never picks up a call. The entire team including Akshay pointed towards the Befikre actress and quipped, “Phone to chodo, Aditya (Seal) wo iska padosi hai, he rings the bell and she doesn't open the door also (Leave the phone, Aditya (Seal) is her neighbour, whenever he rings the bell she doesn't open the door also).” To which, Aditya agreed and said, “That is true.” The Garam Masala actor further added, “She is so lazy, she has a wheelchair and she moves while sitting on it.” When asked about someone who is very obsessed with Instagram and keeps on stalking people, Akshay quickly pointed towards Vaani.

For those who do not know, Khel Khel Mein marks Akshay's second collaboration with Vaani after their spy-thriller film Bell Bottom.

Meanwhile, August 15 is going to witness a big box office clash between two of the biggest stars in Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa are slated to hit the screens on August 15. Addressing the box office clash, Akshay Kumar told News18 Showsha, "Yes, we'll be working again, hopefully soon. We're very good friends. We're close buddies. Clashes at the box office keep happening. It's not a big deal at all. " The actor added, "It's just a clash and not a slash."

Khel Khel Mein also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. The film has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production.