<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Next Stop For Akshay Kumar's Movie Is ₹ 15 Crore

Khel Khel Mein has crossed the ₹ 10 crore-mark at the box office. The comedy-drama witnessed growth on its first Sunday. On Day 4, the film collected ₹ 3.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The total domestic collection now stands at ₹ 13.95 crore, the report added. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal. It is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, which featured Bronson Pinchot, Rebeca Arthur, Belita Moreno and others.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the day 3 box office numbers of Khel Khel Mein. He mentioned how the movie “continues to struggle” and shows “no signs of revival”. The film critic wrote, “#KhelKhelMein continues to struggle, showing no signs of revival or turnaround at the beginning of the weekend... The Day 3 [Sat] numbers are simply disheartening.”

Highlighting the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Thu 5.23 cr, Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.40 cr. Total: 11.05 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Khel Khel Mein narrates the story of how a group of friends gather for dinner and end up revealing each other's secret. The project has been jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Shashikant Sinha, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions. Khel Khel Mein locked horns with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa at the box office.

Talking about the box office clash with John Abraham's film, Akshay Kumar told News 18 Showsha, “We're very good friends. We're close buddies. Clashes at the box office keep happening. It's not a big deal at all.”