<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar's Film

The box office numbers for Khel Khel Mein's second day are in. On day 2, the comedy-drama minted ₹ 2.05 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Mudassar Aziz directorial has collected ₹ 7.1 crore in the domestic market. The star-studded project features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. The film narrates the story of a group of friends who gather for dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other. Khel Khel Mein is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the performance of Khel Khel Mein. He wrote, “After a lackluster start on the national holiday [#IndependenceDay], #KhelKhelMein continued its downward trajectory on Day 2, a regular working day... Considering its poor start, the film should've atleast matched its Day 1 numbers but unfortunately, that wasn't the case.”

He said, “#KhelKhelMein is aimed at a metro-centric audience, yet even in major urban centres - its primary target - the film hasn't been embraced wholeheartedly, as reflected in the data. All eyes are now on Sat - Sun - Mon [#RakshaBandhan partial holiday] biz. [Week 1] Thu 5.23 cr, Sat 2.42 cr. Total: ₹ 7.65 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

Khel Khel Mein has clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa. Talking about the showdown with John's film, Akshay Kumar told News 18 Showsha, “We're very good friends. We're close buddies. Clashes at the box office keep happening. It's not a big deal at all.”

Khel Khel Mein has been jointly bankrolled by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions.