Ethereal Is The Word For Tamannaah Bhatia As Radha In A Peach Torani Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia is a picture of elegance in an embellished peach saree

The beautiful tale of Radha and Krishna was the theme of storyteller-fashion designer Karan Torani's latest campaign collection. Photographed against the ghats was the beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia playing his muse as Radha in the campaign, Leela, The Divine Illusion Of Love, just in time for Janmashtami 2024. Ethereal splendour from the designer's peach saree draped around her with a rich, deep magenta blouse depicts the famous bathing scene. The contrasting shades of the blouse and saree add a generous dose of colour and another reason to embrace the colourblocked trend. The long, wavy mermaid hairstyle, and minimal makeup with a hint of blush and tint on the lips, which seem almost as if borrowed from the floating lotuses, complete her look. There couldn't be Radha and Krishna without his gopis. Models dressed up as gopis in the designer's very stylish creations serenade to the tunes of the flute.

Tamannaah Bhatia's recent style display has all been in the designer's creations. Where on one side she was the depiction of Radha in a mystical beauty of a saree and on another she was a haseen Stree in deep red. For the song launch earlier this month of Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 where she features dancing alongside Rajkumaar Rao, the actress picked a deep red sheer corset lehenga set by designer Karan Torani that fused modern and contemporary elements. When these two powerhouses come together to make a style statement, expect nothing less than that.

Tamannaah Bhatia's ethnic sense of style takes all shapes and forms to make a fashion statement.

