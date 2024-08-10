Tamannaah Bhatia Played The Ethnic Beauty To The Hilt In A Gorgeous Ivory Organza Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia played the perfect desi belle in an ivory oraganza saree

Tamannaah Bhatia has created quite a stir on the internet with her latest sartorial outing where she went for an ethnic outfit. The Lust Stories 2 actress has got paparazzi pages flooded with pictures and videos of her wearing the most regal looking saree. She stepped out in the city to promote her upcoming release Vedaa and social media content showed both, John Abraham and her as the perfect leading couple of their upcoming flick posing and candidly talking at the promotional event.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Backless Victoria Beckham Gown Takes Style Notes From Stormy Monsoon Skies

Tamannaah Bhatia aced her ethnic style game in an ivory saree-draped look. The nine-yard wonder that Tamannah carried off was made of an organza material and had a hand-embroidered floral detail across its pleats and borders. She teamed it with a matching blouse with embroidery on the sleeves and chest area and beadwork across the hemlines of the sleeves and waist.

The see-through saree was perfectly paired with a double layered pink and white pearl necklace that added a simple yet stunning edge to the look.

On the hair and makeup front, Tamannaah went for a salon-style blow out for her tresses. She kept her makeup minimal for the day time outing with feathery brows, blushed cheeks, a rose-toned lip colour and a black bindi to add an Indian touch that tied the look together beautifully. All in all, one can only say that Tamannaah looked nothing short of dreamy in this ethnic avatar.

Tamannaah Bhatia's desi style game was a big win as she dazzled the crowds wrapped in an ivory organza saree for Vedaa promotions along with John Abraham.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia And Shraddha Kapoor Made It A Red Letter Night In Their Matching Crimson Ethnic Looks