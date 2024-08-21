<i>Vedaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: An Update On John Abraham-Sharvari's Film

The box office figures for Vedaa saw a dip on its first Tuesday. On day 6, the action-drama collected ₹ 60 lakh, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Nikkhil Advani directorial has amassed ₹ 16.10 crore in the domestic market, the report added. Vedaa features John Abraham as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar, and Sharvari Wagh as Vedaa Berwa. The film tells the story of a Dalit girl, Vedaa, who is abused by the upper caste, and how Abhimanyu helps her in the fight against evil. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy also make special appearances in the film.

To portray Vedaa Berwa, Sharvari Wagh underwent intense boxing training sessions. Ahead of the film's release, the actress recalled how she had a "lot of fun" while boxing. In a chat with news agency ANI, she said, "I've always been very athletic ever since I was growing up. I used to play a lot of sports, but boxing is something that I've never done before. When I started training for boxing, I remember that even one hour felt very tiring. But by the time shooting started, I was already training for three hours nonstop, and I wanted to do more. I believe that like every sport, once you learn it, you also learn life lessons. I had a lot of fun boxing. It's a new sport, and anything that challenges your brain is fun. It was hard but worth it, and it's also helping me in everything I do next.”

In addition to the leading duo, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra and Rajendra Chawla are also seen in Vedaa. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Umesh KR Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and John Abraham under their banners Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Released on August 15, Vedaa faced Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein at the box office.

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Vedaa 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.