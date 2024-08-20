For <i>Vedaa</i>, Sharvari Underwent "7 Months Of Boxing Prep, 2 Hours Daily For 6 Days A Week"

Sharvari Wagh is basking in the success of her latest release, Vedaa. The movie showcases her in a never-before-seen avatar. Her performance, particularly in the action scenes, is receiving praise from all quarters. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram, highlighting the effort she put into portraying the role of Vedaa Berwa. In the clip, she can be seen hitting a speed bag like a pro. In her caption, Sharvari revealed that she underwent seven months of boxing preparation, training for two hours daily, six days a week. She wrote, “7 months of boxing prep. 2 hours daily for 6 days a week. Countless muscle pulls. Rehab. Back to the grind... again… No shortcuts. Eyes on the prize.” Reacting to the post, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shanaya Kapoor posted fire emojis.

This isn't the first time Sharvari Wagh has spoken about her boxing training sessions for Vedaa. Ahead of the film's release, the actress shared how she had a "lot of fun" while boxing. "I've always been very athletic ever since I was growing up. I used to play a lot of sports, but boxing is something that I've never done before. When I started training for boxing, I remember that even one hour felt very tiring. But by the time shooting started, I was already training for three hours nonstop, and I wanted to do more. I believe that like every sport, once you learn it, you also learn life lessons. I had a lot of fun boxing. It's a new sport, and anything that challenges your brain is fun. It was hard but worth it, and it's also helping me in everything I do next,” she told ANI.

Released on August 15, Vedaa also features John Abraham in a key role. The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, has been jointly backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Vedaa locked horns with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 at the box office.