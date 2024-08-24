Salman Khan's Memories From "Favourite Film" <i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i>

Salman Khan's "favourite film" Maine Pyar Kiya re-released in theatres on August 23. The iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya, which starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles, released in 1989 and it is deeply embedded in our cultural consciousness with its evergreen songs and dialogues. In an old interview, Salman recalled a moment from the shoot of the famous song Kabootar Ja Ja which brought tears to his eyes. He shared, "I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me. During several narrations, I'd imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, Yes, I can do this. I had tears in my eyes."

Meanwhile, on the film's re-release, Bhagyashree shared a couple of throwback clicks from the film and she wrote in her note, "It's been 35 years...but the love goes on and on. I feel blessed to have been part of a film that is written in history of our film industry. A pure love story that everyone related to in the characters we played. The audience took home memories, people fell in love, was part of people's first date, first anniversary... a film that got families together, and of course got the theatres started again."

She added in her post, "Thank you Sooraj ji, thank you Salman everyone in Rajshri Films for Maine Pyaar Kiya. It is a memory etched in time for me. The film re-releasing today (23rd aug)... I'm sure will bring back a lot of memories for all of you too."

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya showcases the love story of Prem (played by Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree) and how they overcome their family differences to unite. The film, which was Salman's breakout movie, also starred Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles.

Other than Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman worked with Sooraj Barjatya in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all of which were hits.