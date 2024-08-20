<i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i> To Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Special Re-Release

Remember when Salman Khan said, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam...No sorry, no thank you,” and we all tried to mimic his iconic dialogue? Well, get ready to experience the magic on the big screen once again, as Maine Pyaar Kiya is set to re-release in theatres on August 23, marking the movie's 35th anniversary. From Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's undeniable chemistry to superhit tracks like Kabootar Ja Ja Ja and Dil Deewana, the film has so much to offer. To announce the re-release, Rajshri Productions has shared a post on its official Instagram page. They posted a collage of two photos, featuring the leading duo. “It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected PVRINOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres,” read the text attached to the post. Reacting to the update, actress Nupur Joshi wrote, “I'm running, to grab the tickets.”

About two weeks ago, Bhagyashree, who played the role of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, shared a memorable scene featuring herself and Salman Khan on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote, “Dive into a heartwarming moment with Prem and Suman as they redefine what it means to be the best of friends. Watch this reel and get inspired by their bond. Tag your "FRiEND" iykyk!”

Maine Pyaar Kiya marked Bhagyashree's Bollywood debut, and Salman Khan's debut in a lead role. The film, directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya, was released in 1989. The movie tells the story of Prem Chaudhary and Suman, who first become friends and then fall in love. The duo face and overcome family differences to be together. In addition to Salman and Bhagyashree, Maine Pyaar Kiya also features Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma, Reema Lagoo, Ajit Vachani and Mohnish Bahl.