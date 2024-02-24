Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta And Other Celebs At Bhagyashree's Birthday Party

Neena Gupta, Bhagyashree with Madhuri Dixit at the party.

Bhagyashree celebrated her 55th birthday with her family and friends in Mumbai on Friday night. The actress wore a white saree for her special day. Bhagyashree cut her birthday cake with her husband Himalaya Dasani and their kids Abhimanyu and Avantika by her side. Other than members of the Dasani family, the guestlist included Madhuri Dixit, who posed with the birthday girl, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Boney Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Gauahar Khan, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun.

Bhagyashree and husband Himalaya were twinning and winning in white. See pictures from last night's party.

The one where the birthday girl posed with her family.

Madhuri Dixit and Bhagyashree were all smiles as they posed together at the party.

Neena Gupta was stunning as ever in a white outfit.

Nushrratt Bharuccha posed for the paparazzi like this.

Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also attended the party.

Gauahar Khan also attended the party.

Maniesh Paul clicked at the party.

Anupam Kher also attended the party.

Ila Arun at the party last night.

Bhagyashree became a star after featuring in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. She has also featured in TV shows such as Kachchi Dhoop, Kaagaz Ki Kashti and Laut Aao Trisha. She was also seen in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii. She was also seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas.

She also had a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The film released last year. She was also seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video with Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur last year.