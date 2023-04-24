Salman Khan Strikes A Pose With Bhagyashree's And Mohnish Bahl's Daughters At Eid Party: 'Maine Pyaar Kiya In The Multiverse'

Image was shared by Pranutan.(courtesy: pranutan)

The Internet is utterly thrilled after laying eyes on this picture of Salman Khan with the not so usual suspects Pranutan and Avantika. On Sunday, Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan shared some lovely images with Salman Khan from the Eid party hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. Also present in the frame was actress Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani. In the first photo, Salman, Pranutan, and Avantika can be seen smiling for the camera. For the occasion, Salman Khan wore a black shirt and denims, while Pranutan opted for a black lehenga, and Avantika wore a yellow outfit. FYI, Salman Khan co-starred with Mohnish Bahl and Bhagyashree in the 90s romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya. Sharing the frame with her Instagram family, Pranutan wrote a fun caption, which read, "Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse. Prem, Jeevan's daughter and Suman's daughter. Eid." Reacting to the post, Avantika Dassani commented, "This is too cute."

The post certainly evoked nostalgia among fans as one commented, "Oh my God! This picture took me to Maine Pyar Kiya days," while another wrote, "The best picture on the Internet today. soo beautiful."

Take a look at the post here:

Avantika's mother Bhagyashree also reacted to the post and shared it on Instagram stories. "Such a cute candid pic," she wrote.

Take a look at her post here:

To those seeking some context, Maine Pyar Kiya is a romantic film, which was released in 1989. It was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starred Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo, to name a few.

Notably, Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production Notebook in 2019. On the work front, Salman Khan is basking in the success of his recent film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which clocked a total of 68.17 on its opening weekend, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati. Salman Khan will be next in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.