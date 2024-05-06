Viral: Salman Khan's Post-Maine Pyar Kiya Letter From 1990 Is Thrilling The Internet

Salman Khan in a scene from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Before the advent of social media and paparazzi clicks, our favourite stars were not easily accessible. Up until some years ago, the only way to see a superstar was on the big screen. The more adventurous fans would land up on sets and shooting locations, but the majority expressed their admiration through fan mail and letters. Often actors also responded to such messages from fans. A case in point is a letter from Salman Khan to his fans that was published 34 years ago in April 1990 and has now taken social media by storm. As per the date, the letter was published after the smashing success of the actor's film Maine Pyar Kiya. His next film, Baaghi, only released in December 1990, months after this letter. An image of the handwritten letter, shared on X [formerly Twitter], has now gone viral on social media, making fans nostalgic.

The letter by Salman Khan reads, “To my dear Cine Blitz fans - Here is a little some-thing I want you guys to know about me. First of all, I have to thank you for accepting me and for being my fans, I hope and will try my best to live up to your expectations in every film I do. I am being very choosy about the films I am doing and concentrating on good scripts to the best of my judgement because I know that whatever I do now will be compared to Maine Pyar Kiya. So whenever you hear an announcement, be rest assured that it is going to be a good film and I am going to give it my 100% best.”

“I love you, and I hope that you will keep on loving me because the day you stop loving me, you'll stop seeing my films, and that is the end of my career. Remember, you are the people who make people like us,” Salman Khan added.

He also touched on his personal life, and said: “About my personal life, I don't have much to say, you know it already. People say that I have made it, I don't think so, I have yet to make it, but I know one thing that I have been accepted by you.”

The superstar signed the note as: “Thank you. Yours, Salman Khan.”

The photo of the letter was shared with the caption: “Handwritten Letter By @BeingSalmanKhan To His Fans,” with heart-eye emoji.

We now know that Salman Khan kept this promise to fans, presenting them with hugely successful films like Sanam Bewafa, Saajan, Patthar Ke Phool, Kurbaan and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in the next few years. Today, Salman Khan continues to be one of the country's biggest stars, with his films setting and breaking box-office records as audiences throng cinemas to watch him.