Bhagyashree On Thinking His <i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i> Co-Star Salman Khan Was Flirting With Her

Bhagyashree and Salman Khan shared screen space in Maine Pyar Kiya which was a massive hit in 1989. Recalling the heartfelt moments from the sets, Bhagyashree recently revealed how at one point she thought Salman Khan was flirting with her.

In conversation with Kovid Gupta Films' YouTube channel, she revealed that there was an instance where Khan would keep following her on set. It was when they were shooting for the song Dil Deewana.

He would apparently follow her or come and sit beside her and keep humming the song in his ears.

This led to her feeling that he might be flirting with her. However, he then asked her, "I know who you're in love with. Why don't you call Himalaya here?"

Bhagyashree was surprised to know that Salman knew she was dating Himalaya Dasani back then.

They became good friends and to date, share a good bond.

She further spoke about how he was always helpful on set and made her feel very comfortable.

She also spoke about how her family had not attended her wedding. But Salman and her first director Sooraj Barjatya were there for her. It was indeed very touching and thoughtful.

Maine Pyar Kiya was a musical hit and a cult love story. The film also had Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, and Reema Lagoo, amongst others, who played key characters in the film.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Sikandar releasing soon. Rashmika Mandanna has been locked in to play the female lead in the film.



