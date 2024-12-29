Internet Reacts To <i>Sikandar</i> Teaser: Fans Call It "Mass Bonanza"

The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar dropped on Saturday. High-octane action, Salman's trademark style, Salman's larger-than-life persona in fighting the bad guys - the teaser has it all!

The teaser was initially scheduled to drop on December 27 on the occasion of Salman's 59th birthday, but it had to be postponed due to former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh's death.

The makers then announced that it will be dropped on Saturday at 4:07 PM, which led fans to wait in excitement and anticipation.

Watch the teaser here:

What do fans have to say to this? Let's check out!

Whattaaa beats mannnn🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and what a teaser to give us an glimpse of what is coming this EID.

The mass bonaza will explode soon and the OG will be back to take what belongs to him.@ARMurugadoss sir make a blast this EID.#SikandarTeaser#SalmanKhan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/CK8j6z6MGZ — Nehang (@NEhanag63) December 28, 2024

Mentioning how hard the teaser "slaps", find out what another user wrote here:

Broo #SikandarTeaser slaps and slaps hard and #SalmanKhan looks great as always 🔥🔥 — Satyam (@ssatyam_) December 28, 2024

In another post, calling the teaser “Totally mass", another user posted this:

Totally Mass & Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥

Santosh Narayan BGM Is Awesome & AR Murugadoss presentation is literally amazing 🪓💥

Salman khan isAlways Good ♥️#SikandarTeaser #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JgOEH0VWb5 — ཌI°•ѴƖѴᏋᏦ•°Iད (@Vivekkeshwani8) December 28, 2024

Here are more reactions from fans on X.

THE SHOTS AND THE BGM. THIS IS CINEMA 🔥🙏🏼#SikandarTeaser pic.twitter.com/ETul8MKo1x — Geralt of North (@Itssan17) December 28, 2024

" Suna hai ki bahot saare log mere peeche pade hain, bus mere mudne ki der hai "



The Phenomenon #SalmanKhan turned & How , THIS IS UNIMAGINABLE STUFF 💥💥 I'M SHORT OF WORDS * SHIVERING *



BOW DOWN TO INDIA'S BIGGEST STAR, THE KING OF UNREAL SCREEN PRESENCE#SikandarTeaser pic.twitter.com/i3DmrzVG0A — I'm Raj..! (@TheSalmaniac_) December 28, 2024

Salman Khan with a good director is a completely different beast altogether. What screen presence man. If the story clicks, Sikandar is going to run through all the box-office records on its way. #SikandarTeaser pic.twitter.com/gB7eEfWOOz — Dєνιℓ (@imbeingdevil) December 28, 2024

Another reason why Sikandar is a special film is that this film marks the professional partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan for the first time since Kick in 2014. Kick earned Rs 300 crore at the box-office. Fans are anticipating record-breaking numbers this time too!

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi, among others. It will release on Eid 2025, marking Salman's Eid comeback after a while.

In 2024, Salman Khan siayed away from the box-office and did nto have any releases. But he made cameo appearances in two movies, Singham 3 and Baby John.

