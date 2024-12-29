Internet Reacts To <i>Sikandar</i> Teaser: Fans Call It "Mass Bonanza"

Advertisement

Internet Reacts To Sikandar Teaser: Fans Call It "Mass Bonanza"

The teaser was initially scheduled to drop on December 27 on the occasion of Salman's 59th birthday

Still from Sikandar teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar dropped on Saturday. High-octane action, Salman's trademark style, Salman's larger-than-life persona in fighting the bad guys - the teaser has it all!

The teaser was initially scheduled to drop on December 27 on the occasion of Salman's 59th birthday, but it had to be postponed due to former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh's death. 

The makers then announced that it will be dropped on Saturday at 4:07 PM, which led fans to wait in excitement and anticipation. 

Watch the teaser here: 

What do fans have to say to this? Let's check out!

Mentioning how hard the teaser "slaps", find out what another user wrote here:

In another post, calling the teaser “Totally mass", another user posted this:

Here are more reactions from fans on X.

Another reason why Sikandar is a special film is that this film marks the professional partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan for the first time since Kick in 2014. Kick earned Rs 300 crore at the box-office. Fans are anticipating record-breaking numbers this time too!

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi, among others. It will release on Eid 2025, marking Salman's Eid comeback after a while. 

In 2024, Salman Khan siayed away from the box-office and did nto have any releases. But he made cameo appearances in two movies, Singham 3 and Baby John
 

