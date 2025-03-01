<i>Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon</i>: "I Got A Lot Of Flack For It," Says Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya recently made his OTT debut with Bada Naam Karenge, as a showrunner.

The show has opened up to mixed reviews, especially from audiences loving Sooraj Barjatya's signature style of creating series in the family drama genre.

A conversation stemmed from a kissing scene between the leads of Bada Naam Karenge, Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar's characters. Sooraj Barjatya revealed that initially, he was skeptical about whether that scene was absolutely necessary.

The director furthermore revealed, that hesitation came from his experience of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, where he had dared to see romance from a different perspective.

In a conversation with DNA recently, Sooraj Barjatya took a trip down memory lane, as he spoke about some of the mistakes he made in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, which had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

He said, "Maine Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon mein kiya tha yeh, and I got a lot of flack for it. I realised I did not capture romance poetically because, somewhere along the way, I wanted to sensationalise these things, and I got flack for the same. But credit goes to Palash for doing it with dignity."

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon was released in theatres on June 27, 2003.

Sooraj Barjatya's last theatrical release was Uunchai, it was an adventure drama. The film was led by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra. The film had released in theatres on November 11, 2022.