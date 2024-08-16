National Awards: <i>Ponniyin Selvan 1</i> To <i>Brahmastra</i> - Full List Of Winners

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2022. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Kannada superstar and Kantara star Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award. Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore won the Best Hindi Film award. Take a look at all the winners.

FEATURE CATEGORIES

Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar

Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2

Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Punjabi Film - Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film - Daman

Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009

Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi

Best Feature Film - Aattam

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara

Best Debut - Fouja, Pramod Kumar

Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal

Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan

Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi

Best Actor - Rishab Shetty, Kantara

Best Actress - Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express

Best Director - Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor - Pawan Malhotra, Fouji

Special Mentions - Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan

Best Action Direction - KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography - Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics - Fouja

Best Music Director - Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)

Best Makeup - Aparajito

Best Costumes - Kutch Express

Best Production Design - Aparajito

Best Editing - Aattam

Best Sound Design - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Screenplay - Aattam

Best Dialogues - Gulmohar

Best Cinematography - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Female Playback - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri

Best Female Playback - Brahmastra, Arijit Singh

Best Child Artist - Sreepath in Mallikappuram

Best Film in AVGC - Brahmastra

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - Kutch Express

FILM WRITING

Best Critic - Deepak Dua

Best Book on Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography

NON-FEATURE CATEGORIES

Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena

Best Debut Film - Madhyantara

Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film - Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

Best Arts/Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

Best Script - Mono No Aware

Best Narrator - Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Music Direction - Fursat

Best Editing - Madhyantara

Best Sound Design - Yaan

Best Cinematography - Mono No Aware

Best Direction - From the Shadow

Best Short Film - Xunyota

Best Animated Film - The Coconut Tree

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On the Brink Season 2 - Gharial

Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle

The award ceremonies were delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 69th National Film Awards, held in 2023, recognised the best Indian films certified in 2021. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film, with Allu Arjun taking home the Best Actor award. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award.

At the 68th National Film Awards, the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru secured the top prize, while the late filmmaker Sachy was posthumously awarded Best Director for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor award and Aparna Balamurali won Best Actress.