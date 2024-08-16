National Awards: <i>Ponniyin Selvan 1</i> To <i>Brahmastra</i> - Full List Of Winners

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2022. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. Kannada superstar and Kantara star Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award. Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore won the Best Hindi Film award. Take a look at all the winners.
FEATURE CATEGORIES
Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar
Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2
Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2
Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Punjabi Film - Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film - Daman
Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi
Best Feature Film - Aattam
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara
Best Debut - Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal
Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan
Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi
Best Actor - Rishab Shetty, Kantara
Best Actress - Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express
Best Director - Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actor - Pawan Malhotra, Fouji
Special Mentions - Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan
Best Action Direction - KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography - Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics - Fouja
Best Music Director - Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup - Aparajito
Best Costumes - Kutch Express
Best Production Design - Aparajito
Best Editing - Aattam
Best Sound Design - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Screenplay - Aattam
Best Dialogues - Gulmohar
Best Cinematography - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Female Playback - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri
Best Female Playback - Brahmastra, Arijit Singh
Best Child Artist - Sreepath in Mallikappuram
Best Film in AVGC - Brahmastra
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - Kutch Express
FILM WRITING
Best Critic - Deepak Dua
Best Book on Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography
NON-FEATURE CATEGORIES
Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena
Best Debut Film - Madhyantara
Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film - Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro
Best Arts/Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa
Best Script - Mono No Aware
Best Narrator - Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Music Direction - Fursat
Best Editing - Madhyantara
Best Sound Design - Yaan
Best Cinematography - Mono No Aware
Best Direction - From the Shadow
Best Short Film - Xunyota
Best Animated Film - The Coconut Tree
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On the Brink Season 2 - Gharial
Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle
The award ceremonies were delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 69th National Film Awards, held in 2023, recognised the best Indian films certified in 2021. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film, with Allu Arjun taking home the Best Actor award. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award.
At the 68th National Film Awards, the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru secured the top prize, while the late filmmaker Sachy was posthumously awarded Best Director for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor award and Aparna Balamurali won Best Actress.