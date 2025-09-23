At the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday will honour artistes from the Indian film industry, including powerhouses such as Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji for their contribution to cinema for the year 2023.

The ceremony is set to take place at 4 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The winners were announced on August 1, 2025.

Malayalam star Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the field of Indian cinema, bestowed by the Government of India and presented annually at the National Film Awards.

In perhaps what is the most Bollywood-dominated National Film Awards, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are being honoured in the best actor and best actress categories respectively. This is the first National Film Award in the categories for both the actors.

The National Film Awards are being given for 2023 after the schedule was disrupted and delayed by two years due to the pandemic.

Here are the Live Updates: