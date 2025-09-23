At the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday will honour artistes from the Indian film industry, including powerhouses such as Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji for their contribution to cinema for the year 2023.
The ceremony is set to take place at 4 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The winners were announced on August 1, 2025.
Malayalam star Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the field of Indian cinema, bestowed by the Government of India and presented annually at the National Film Awards.
In perhaps what is the most Bollywood-dominated National Film Awards, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are being honoured in the best actor and best actress categories respectively. This is the first National Film Award in the categories for both the actors.
The National Film Awards are being given for 2023 after the schedule was disrupted and delayed by two years due to the pandemic.
Here are the Live Updates:
Rani Mukerji To Receive Her First-Ever Best Actress National Film Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Rani Mukerji will receive her first National Film Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The recognition comes three decades after her debut, making the honour especially significant for the actor.
In her statement following the announcement of the 71st National Film Awards, Rani admitted she was "overwhelmed" by the recognition, noting that this was her first National Award in 30 years.
The actor expressed gratitude to the jury for acknowledging her portrayal of a mother's unyielding fight in the acclaimed film.
The actor dedicated the award to mothers across the world, highlighting the unmatched strength and unconditional love they embody. "A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place," she said, adding that her own experience of motherhood made the role more personal and emotional.
Concluding her message, Rani thanked her fans for their support. Read more here.
Shah Rukh Khan To Receive His First-Ever Best Actor National Film Award
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been named the best actor (male) at the 71st National Film Awards for his work in the 2023 action thriller Jawan. This is his first National Award in the acting category in 33 years of his career in films. He will share the honour with Vikrant Massey (12th Fail).
In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played the double role of Indian Army officer Vikram Rathore and his son Azaad. The action thriller film, which earned over Rs 1,600 crore at the global box office, marked the actor's first film with Tamil cinema director Atlee. Read more here.
Malayalam Star Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal, whose career spans almost 50 years, will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the field of Indian cinema. The 65-year-old actor has starred in over 400 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. Read more here.