Aryan Khan And Suhana Khan Send Big Love To Shah Rukh Khan On His First National Award Win: "Our Hearts Are So Happy"

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held today at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. In a career spanning three decades, Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award for Jawan. Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan posted a joint message on Instagram to congratulate their father.

It was an Instagram carousel featuring Shah Rukh Khan, all suited up for the ceremony held today.

The caption read, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold... Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations, Papa, we love you."

Gauri Khan also shared the same picture of Shah Rukh Khan, with the caption, "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... It's a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan delves into pressing issues in India, such as unemployment and farmers' suicides, presented in the form of a hardcore masala film.

Other Notable Wins

Vikrant Massey shared the National Award for Best Actor with Shah Rukh Khan. Massey won the title for his commendable performance in 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

About The 71st National Film Awards

The ceremony of the 71st National Film Awards started shortly after the dignitaries, including the President, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, filmmaker-producer Ashutosh Gowariker, filmmaker P. Sheshadri, and author Gopalakrishna Pai, arrived.

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held today at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prizes to the winners, who were felicitated for their work released in 2023.

