At 65, Mohanlal Becomes Youngest Ever Recipient Of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam cinema veteran Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, on Tuesday, at the National Film Awards 2025.

At 65, Mohanlal mentioned in his speech, "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition."

The first recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from Kerala was filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who was honoured in 2004.

Mohanlal's Speech On Being Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

To honour Mohanlal, the jury presented a special short film highlighting his illustrious career and unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. This tribute celebrated his remarkable journey and legacy.

Mohanlal addressed everyone after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

71st National Film Awards 2025: "This moment is not mine alone, this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry: Actor Mohanlal after winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

He said, "It is with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, having received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, an honour instituted by the Government of India in the name of the Father of Indian Cinema. As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone, it belongs to the entire Malayalam film fraternity."

He further added, "I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, its legacy, creativity, and resilience. When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed, not merely by the honour, but by the privilege of carrying forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's hand allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema.The actor made his film debut in 1978 with a minor role in Thiranottam, which was released later in 2005. He rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s with versatile performances spanning drama, action, comedy, and thrillers. He is known for his natural acting style and expressive dialogue delivery. The senior actor has appeared in over 350 films across multiple Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada."

About Mohanlal's Legacy

His career is replete with iconic films and roles that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

His repertoire includes classics like Rajavinte Makan established him as an action star, while Kireedam, Bharatham and Vanaprastham, Kilukkam, Narasimham and Spadikam. He has also made notable contributions to Hindi and Tamil cinema, with films like Iruvar (1997) and Company (2002).

The actor has received multiple accolades, including five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. He is also involved in philanthropic activities and support for arts and cultural initiatives in Kerala. His enduring popularity, pan-Indian appeal, and consistent contribution to cinema have established him as one of India's most respected and influential actors.

The ceremony of the 71st National Awards started shortly after the dignitaries including the President, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and filmmaker-producer Ashutosh Gowariker, filmmaker P. Sheshadri and author, Gopalakrishna Pai arrived.

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held today at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prizes to the winners, who were felicitated for their work released in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey received their first National Awards in the acting category.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their stellar performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, while Rani Mukerji was named the Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

