Mohanlal To Get Dadasaheb Phalke Award For His Contribution To Cinema

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday announced that Malayalam cinema star Mohanlal will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023.

In a post on X, the I&B Ministry said, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

"Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025."

The award will be presented to the 65-year-old during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Post For Mohanlal

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Mohanlal.

He wrote, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come.

About Mohanlal

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Some of his most popular and critically-acclaimed movies include Thanmathra, Drishyam, Vanaprastham, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Pulimurugan.

Known for his effortless screen presence and wide range, he has received two National Film Awards for best actor, nine Kerala State Awards and international honours.

In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001, and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.

Mohanlal is being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the normal schedule of the National Films Awards and it was delayed by two years.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is highest award in the field of cinema and is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, also known as Dadasaheb Phalke - a visionary filmmaker who was given the title "Father of Indian Cinema".

Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.