<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Vibe To <i>Tu Pehli</i> With A National Award Punch

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji drove away fans' Monday blues with a romantic reel. The reel shows Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji vibing to the song Tu Pehli Tu Akhri from Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

What's Happening

Shah Rukh Khan shared an Instagram post on Monday. In the reel, Shah Rukh Khan, with a sling in one hand, is seen vibing to the song Tu Pehli Tu Akhri from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Rani Mukerji, in a blue denims and white shirt, matches her steps with him.

The reel also blends snippets from the original song starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba.

Shah Rukh Khan also added a National Award twist to the post in his unmatched style. He wrote, "National award... hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi... yay... congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan this year. Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The post garnered Inernet's love in no time.

A fan wrote, "Rahul aur Tine in parallel universe."

Another fan wrote, "Rahul And Tina comeback."

Another fan wrote, "Sorry but I just could not see the actors of Bad***s... my eyes were just stuck on the OGs the queen of hearts and dil ka badshah... Haaye."

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked in several films together like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara, Chalte Chalte, Hey Ram and more.

Background

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series will release on Netflix on September 18. The show boasts of an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba​, Mona Singh​, Anya Singh​, Raghav Juyal​, Gautami Kapoor​, Manoj Pahwa.

The show is expected to upend the Bollywood-style extravaganza spoof-style with the right mixture of action, emotion and high-octane drama.