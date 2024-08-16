National Awards: <i>Brahmastra: Part One</i> Bagged Awards In These Categories

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has won big at the 70th National Awards. The awards were announced on Friday. The Ayan Mukerji directorial featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The sci-fi film has excelled in the following categories — Best Male Playback Singer won by Arijit Singh for the track Kesariya, Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), and Best VFX Film. The awards were announced by a jury including Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the first part of the trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film was much-loved by fans and critics alike. Now, the makers are working on the next two instalments – Brahmastra part 2 in 2026, and Brahmastra Part 3 in 2007.

Did you know Ranbir Kapoor didn't charge any fee for his role as Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One? The actor had revealed it during an interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta. He said,"Aapne jo prashna pucha ki maine kuch charge kiya ya nahi kiya, actually maine kiya (You asked if I charged anything or not, actually I did). This is an equity I have for life, I'm also part producer of the film. Meri nazariya aur soch long run hai (I am thinking more long term). Maine part one me paese nhi liye (I didn't charge for part 1) but eventually jo faith aur belief hai ki 3 parts m jo yeh film bana sakti hai (but the faith that I have about the amount that the film will make over three parts), that is beyond anything I'd get as an actor, price as an actor.