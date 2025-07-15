Actor-Producer Dheeraj Kumar Dies At 80 After Battle With Pneumonia

Producer, director, and actor Dheeraj Kumar died after suffering from breathing problems and pneumonia on Tuesday. He was 80. He was admitted at the Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai on July 12 (Saturday).

What's Happening

Dheeraj Kumar's condition was critical.

He was on a life support in ICU, his family confirmed through a statement.

"His condition is critical, and he is currently on ventilator support in the ICU. Doctors are closely monitoring his health, and all necessary medical care is being provided. The family requests prayers for his speedy recovery and urges everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time," a statement issued by the family and his production team read.

Dheeraj Kumar's Achievements

Dheeraj Kumar worked in Hindi films like Roti kapda aur makan, Sargam, Kranti and many more.

He entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was one of the finalists of a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was the eventual winner.

He acted in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company, Creative Eye and is its chairman and managing director. In the film Swami, the song Ka Karoon Sajani, Aaye Na Balam was picturised on him. He has also worked in other films like Heera Panna, Raaton Ka Raja.

Earlier, Dheeraj had attended the inaugural ceremony of ISKCON temple in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. He had praised PM Modi's efforts in supporting the spread of Sanatan Dharma.

He had earlier said, "I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring. The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple".

In A Nutshell

Producer, actor Dheeraj Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital today. He was 80. He was suffering from Pneumonia.

