Dheeraj Kumar Funeral: Deepak Parashar, Raza Murad, Surendra Pal Attend The Last Rites

Actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar died at the Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai on July 15. He was 80. He was suffering from Pneumonia. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans cremation ground today.

What's Happening

Deepak Parashar, Raza Murad, Surendra Pal paid their last respects to Dheeraj Kumar.

After his death, His family said in a statement on Tuesday, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support. The industry mourns the loss of a talented professional who contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Later in the evening, Dheeraj Kumar's company Creative Eye LTD issued a statement in the memory of the actor-producer.

"Dheerajji treated everyone with equal warmth and respect-regardless of stature-offering a smile, a kind word, or help whenever needed. He was always laughing, always giving, and always present-for his family, friends, and the industry at large.

"A true gentleman, he was a father figure, friend, and guide to many. He will be remembered not just as an actor, but as a mentor, a gentle soul, and a true gentleman. We thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time," the media company said in the statement.

Dheeraj Kumar's Achievements

Dheeraj Kumar worked in Hindi films like Roti Kapda Aur Makan, Sargam, Kranti and many more.

He entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was one of the finalists of a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was the eventual winner. He acted in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company, Creative Eye and is its chairman and managing director. In the film Swami, the song Ka Karoon Sajani, Aaye Na Balam was picturised on him. He has also worked in other films such as Heera Panna and Raaton Ka Raja. Dheeraj Kumar recently attended the prayer meet of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, his Kranti co-star who died on April 4, 2025.

In A Nutshell

