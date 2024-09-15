Watch: Girls' Electrifying Dance To 'Deva Shree Ganesha' Takes Internet By Storm

That's what owning the stage and creating vibrations in the audience looks like, wrote one user.

A video featuring a group of girls dressed in colourful ethnic attire, dancing to the popular song "Deva Shree Ganesha," has taken the internet by storm. The video begins with the girls chanting "Ganapati Bappa Morya" before showcasing their impressive dance moves. Posted by Instagram user Simran Sivakumar, the video has garnered 42.7 million views and 4.1 million likes. "The day couldn't have ended better. Ganapati Bappa Morya!" she captioned.

"Dance + Energy + Song + Goosebumps = Nari Shakti," wrote an individual in the comment section.

"Goosebumps! This is what owning the stage and creating vibrations in the spectators' bodies looks like," another user wrote.

"What energy, guys! This is the best video I've seen today! Hats off to the girls!" said a third user.

The song "Deva Shree Ganesha," from the 2012 film Agneepath, is a devotional track dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Composed by the renowned duo Ajay-Atul and sung by Ajay Gogavale, it has become synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt, was a successful remake of the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan classic, grossing over Rs 193 crore at the box office.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered for his wisdom, wealth, and good fortune. The festival concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, a ceremony where devotees immerse clay idols of Lord Ganesha in water, symbolisng his return to the celestial abode. The celebration fosters unity and spiritual growth through grand parades and cherished family traditions across various regions.