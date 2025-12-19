Decode Trending "Skin Foods": Dermatologist Reveals What Really Works And Whats Just Hype

From haldi shots to garlic gulps and amla tonics, a new wave of so-called “skin foods” has taken over reels and shorts. As morning wellness routines go viral, millions have begun adopting these trends, hoping for clearer, healthier skin. But are these foods genuinely beneficial, or is social media overselling their results? In a recent Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin breaks down the science behind these popular morning rituals, rating each trend for real skin benefits versus internet-driven hype. On a scale of 1 to 10, she evaluates some of the most popular wellness shots and routines, explaining the science and potential risks behind each one.

“Let's decode the trending foods Instagram swears by. Rating each for actual skin benefits vs internet exaggeration,” she writes in the caption.

Haldi Shots – 5/10

Dr Sarin gives them a score of 5 out of 10, acknowledging turmeric's proven anti-inflammatory properties. However, she warns that high doses may trigger stomach irritation and could be harmful for individuals with existing liver issues.

Garlic On An Empty Stomach – 3/10

Garlic has no proven direct benefits for skin texture, glow, or acne reduction. Consuming it first thing in the morning may lead to acidity, stomach sensitivities and nausea. This trend, she says, is best avoided – especially considering the obvious downside of persistent foul breath, according to Dr Sarin.

Amla Shots – 8/10

Amla stands out as a genuine skin booster. Rich in vitamin C, it supports collagen production, reduces pigmentation and strengthens the skin against oxidative damage. However, Dr Sarin advises diluting amla juice with water and avoiding direct contact with teeth, as its high acidity can erode tooth enamel.

Ginger On An Empty Stomach – 5/10

Ginger is known for its digestive and anti-inflammatory benefits, but consuming it on an empty stomach can lead to discomfort and heartburn. Calling it a “glow food,” she notes, is an exaggeration; however, long-term gut health may improve. Dr Sarin emphasises that timing and dosage matter just as much as the ingredient itself.

Aloe Vera Juice – 3/10

Despite its popularity, aloe vera juice is often overhyped for skin benefits. Consuming it on an empty stomach may cause diarrhoea, electrolyte imbalance and stomach cramps. She recommends using aloe topically rather than ingesting it for skin improvement.

Green Tea Detox – 6/10

Packed with antioxidants, green tea can act as a skin-soothing, anti-inflammatory beverage. But drinking it on an empty stomach may increase acidity. Dr Sarin suggests consuming it after meals for better results.

Dr Sarin's breakdown serves as a timely reminder that not every viral wellness trend is skin-friendly or backed by science, even as social media continues to shape health habits worldwide.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.