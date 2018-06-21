Ranbir Kapoor, Who Is Reportedly Dating Alia Bhatt, Says 'Falling In Love Is The Greatest Thing' Here's what Ranbir Kapoor has to say about falling in love

"When in love, even water tastes like," this is what Ranbir Kapoor said when he was asked if falling in love complicates his craft at Anupama Chopra's talk show. Ranbir, who is reportedly dating hisco-star Alia Bhatt said: "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like. You feel great." This is not the first time, Ranbir has spoken about the subject of love, in an interview for GQ India June 2018 issue, the actor kind of confirmed his rumoured relationship with Alia Bhatt and said: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space." The actor was all praises for Alia and added, "As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word? - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself."Take a look at the aforementioned video here:The rumours of Ranbir and Alia's alleged relationship began after they arrived at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception together in March. After that, Alia Bhatt has been frequently spotted with Ranbir Kapoor in film studios and outside too. On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt at his father Rishi Kapoor's home.Before that Alia Bhatt dined with Ranbir, his mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Pictures of Alia holding hands with Ranbir's niece Samara sent the Internet into a meltdown. It wouldn't be wrong to say that just like Ranbir, the Kapoors too have taken a liking towards Alia Bhatt.Take a look at the pictures here: Before dating Alia, Ranbir Kapoor dated hisandco-star Deepika Padukone. He even dated Katrina Kaif, with whom he has featured in films such asand Jagga Jasoos. he was also linked to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan briefly.Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to the release ofon June 29 and he's currently filming