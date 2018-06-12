What Alia Bhatt's Sister Pooja Says About Rumoured Romance With Ranbir Kapoor

"Is Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor?" - this question has gripped the Internet and on Tuesday it popped up on the trends list again. This time courtesy of Pooja Bhatt, who was asked about her sister Alia's relationship status. In an interview with Indian Express, Pooja Bhatt said she would rather not talk about Alia's personal life and she eventually said: "We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem."
Highlights
- Pooja Bhatt is Alia's elder sister
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship status is uncertain
- Alia and Ranbir are co-starring in Brahmastra
Pooja Bhatt added: "Like I took rumours about me. What was true didn't bother me. What was not true didn't bother me. And she is a Bhatt after all, and a much-improved Bhatt in that sense."
Pooja Bhatt is the elder of Mahesh Bhatt's two children with his first wife Kiran (born Lorraine Bright). Pooja's brother is Rahul, who is a fitness enthusiast and has participated in reality show Bigg Boss. Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughters.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are co-starring in upcoming movie Brahmastra and rumours about them dating started doing the rounds on social media after they arrived at Sonam Kapoor's reception together. The Internet looked for clues about their relationship in Alia's interaction with Ranbir's sister Riddhima and mother Neetu Kapoor.
CommentsOver the weekend, Alia Bhatt dined with Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor and pictures of her exiting the restaurant with Ranbir's niece Samara went crazy viral.
Meanwhile, team Brahmastra (this time Amitabh Bachchan included) will soon leave for Bulgaria. Brahmastra is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.