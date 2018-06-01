Alia Bhatt Gets A Special Gift From Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's reception

At a point of time when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are trending for reports that the two of them are dating (which Ranbir appeared to confirm in an interview), Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showed some love to theactress by gifting her a bracelet. Riddhima, who happens to be a jewellery designer, gifted a cute little trinket to Alia from her collection. Alia did not hold back from sharing the "stunning bracelet" gifted by Riddhima and shared a story on Instagram thanking her for the piece. "Love it! Thank you Riddhima Kapoor for this stunning bracelet," Alia wrote, along with a picture of the present.





Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia had a cute little exchange on Instagram earlier. The latter had shared a photo with her pet cat - Edward Bhatt to which Neetu Kapoor wrote "aww" and followed it up with a love-struck emoji. In response, Alia, added a cluster of emoticons.





Ranbir Kapoor appeared to confirm their once-speculated relationship status in an interview to GQ. When asked if he's dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

