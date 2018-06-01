Alia Bhatt Gets A Special Gift From Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gifted Alia Bhatt a bracelet from her collection.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's reception

At a point of time when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are trending for reports that the two of them are dating (which Ranbir appeared to confirm in an interview), Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showed some love to the Raazi actress by gifting her a bracelet. Riddhima, who happens to be a jewellery designer, gifted a cute little trinket to Alia from her collection. Alia did not hold back from sharing the "stunning bracelet" gifted by Riddhima and shared a story on Instagram thanking her for the piece. "Love it! Thank you Riddhima Kapoor for this stunning bracelet," Alia wrote, along with a picture of the present.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia had a cute little exchange on Instagram earlier. The latter had shared a photo with her pet cat - Edward Bhatt to which Neetu Kapoor wrote "aww" and followed it up with a love-struck emoji. In response, Alia, added a cluster of emoticons.

Ranbir Kapoor appeared to confirm their once-speculated relationship status in an interview to GQ. When asked if he's dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."


Ranbir seemed to be all praise for his Brahmastra co-star in the interview. About his bonding with Alia, the Sanju actor said: "As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word? - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working together for their first film together, Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The duo also attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding reception together after which, a post from Alia Bhatt and a comment from her sister Shaheen appeared to confirm their relationship status.

