Alia Bhatt Gets A Special Gift From Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima

Highlights
- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gifted Alia Bhatt a "stunning bracelet"
- Alia shared photo on Instagram and thanked Riddhima
- "Love it!" wrote Alia Bhatt
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia had a cute little exchange on Instagram earlier. The latter had shared a photo with her pet cat - Edward Bhatt to which Neetu Kapoor wrote "aww" and followed it up with a love-struck emoji. In response, Alia, added a cluster of emoticons.
Ranbir Kapoor appeared to confirm their once-speculated relationship status in an interview to GQ. When asked if he's dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."
Ranbir seemed to be all praise for his Brahmastra co-star in the interview. About his bonding with Alia, the Sanju actor said: "As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word? - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself."
