Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor Just Dropped A Comment On Alia Bhatt's Photo What do you have to say about Neetu Kapoor's interest in Alia Bhatt's Instagram?

Here's what Alia uploaded with the caption: "pica love"

pica love A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on May 30, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT



And here's how Alia's Instagram conversation with Neetu looked like:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)



A trip to Alia's Instagram reveals that the 25-year-old actress and Neetu Kapoor follow each other closely on Instagram and often exchange comments on their posts. Ahead of the release of Raazi, Neetu Kapoor said Alia was every bit "gorgeous" in this blue attire.

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 17, 2018 at 2:05am PDT



An adorable photo of Neetu and Alia along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji appeared on Alia's Instagram from her Brahmastra sets.

. A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 16, 2018 at 1:39am PDT

Evening with some lovely beautiful pple A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Mar 15, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT



Neetu Kapoor's relationship with Ranbir's previous girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were reported to have been not as cordial as it appears with Alia. In 2014, Neetu was said to have cropped out Katrina from a family photo, which a section of the Internet debates over saying that the one claimed as original is actually photoshopped.



In his recent interview, Ranbir addressed reports about dating Alia for the first time and said: "As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word? - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself." Ranbir added: "It's new for us, so let it cook a bit." Ranbir and Alia are working together for the first time for Brahmastra. They turned heads earlier this month as they made a couple's entry to Sonam Kapoor's reception party together after which, a post from Alia and a comment from her sister Shaheen appeared to confirm their relationship status.



