Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Tweets About Working With Amitabh Bachchan. She Calls Him 'AB'

"Yes, yes I call him AB because that's the term of endearment we've all agreed to. Thank you for being so wonderful, sir. Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness," she added. (Ayan Mukerji is the director of Brahmastra).
Read Alia Bhatt's tweets here:
The second schedule of Brahmastra went on floors earlier this week. Alia and Ranbir had shot some parts of the film in Bulgaria some months ago. Big B and Alia had shared glimpses from the prep session earlier.
"The absolute joy of being in the company of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia as I begin my first day with these two impeccable artists for the new venture Brahmastra. I have the pictures, but the permission to release them is not permitted. I mean I could release them but then the production would promptly release me from the film, so I take ample precaution and desist," Big B wrote on his blog.
Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy and its first part is expected to hit the screens in August 2019. Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy.