Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Tweets About Working With Amitabh Bachchan. She Calls Him 'AB'

The Amitabh Bachchan-Alia Bhatt mutual admiration club

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2018 22:48 IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared this picture with Alia, Ranbir and Ayan (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Can't begin to explain the amount of things I am learning: Alia
  2. "Thank you for being so wonderful, sir," she added
  3. Big B had described Alia and Ranbir as 'impeccable artists'
Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy filming Brahmastra and are all praises for each other. Last night, Big B on his blog described Alia and Ranbir as 'impeccable artists' and gave us an insight about Brahmastra's filming. Today, Alia has shared her experience of working with the 75-year-old megastar. Before we start, let us tell you that she calls Amitabh Bachchan 'AB.' "Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today Amitabh Bachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can't begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him," Alia tweeted.

"Yes, yes I call him AB because that's the term of endearment we've all agreed to. Thank you for being so wonderful, sir. Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness," she added. (Ayan Mukerji is the director of Brahmastra).

Read Alia Bhatt's tweets here:
 
 

The second schedule of Brahmastra went on floors earlier this week. Alia and Ranbir had shot some parts of the film in Bulgaria some months ago. Big B and Alia had shared glimpses from the prep session earlier.
 
 

BRAHMASTRA prep .. today with Ranbir and Alia .. tomorrow begins a new day

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on


 
 

Prep for BRAHMASTRA ... on tomorrow .. jitters

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 


"The absolute joy of being in the company of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia as I begin my first day with these two impeccable artists for the new venture Brahmastra. I have the pictures, but the permission to release them is not permitted. I mean I could release them but then the production would promptly release me from the film, so I take ample precaution and desist," Big B wrote on his blog.

"It is a bit awkward for me to be in the midst of this production where the average age on set is about 26 and I am the largest misfit at 76. I mean this is ridiculous.. 76," he added.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy and its first part is expected to hit the screens in August 2019. Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy.
 

