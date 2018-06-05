Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Leave Sets Together, Paparazzi Blocks Their Way

Team Brahmastra is in full swing. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photograohed at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai on Tuesday prepping for the Ayan Mukherji-directod film. Amitabh Bachchan we know was there for a prosthetic look test (he chronicled the details of his shoot on his blog) while Ranbir and Alia were spotted leaving the sets together. After completing several tasks, Mr Bachchan walked on the sets of Brahmastra and wrote: "...and then on to Brahmastra look test blocking routine, rehearsals for the first day of it for me tomorrow ith the joyous Ranbir and Alia." Meanwhile, as Alia and Ranbir's car drove towards the exit, the paparazzi blocked the way to click as many pictures possible of the rumoured couple. Alia Bhatt was dressed in a white kurta with pink embroidery while Ranbir Kapoor wore a checked shirt with denims.
Highlights
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly dating
- Alia shared a glimpse of how the team marked World Environment Day
- Team Brahmastra will resume filming in Bulgaria soon
Here are photos from the sets of Brahmastra in Mumbai:
Alia Bhatt also tweeted a picture, also featuring Ranbir and Ayan, to reveal the team's effort for the World Environment Day, today. "Celebrating World Environmental Day on the sets of Brahmastra with our eco-friendly bottles," she captioned it.
Celebrating #WorldEnvironmentalDay on the sets of #BRAHMASTRA with our eco friendly bottles pic.twitter.com/BVOUet1sYr— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 5, 2018
Brahmastra, a trilogy, went on floors earlier this earlier. Ranbir and Alia have already toured Bulgaria to train for some tricky action sequences with "movement coach" Ido Portal. Amitabh Bachchan, who had assigned those dates to another project at that time, recently started working on Brahmastra.
CommentsMr Bachchan shared these photos from the Brahmastra team meeting last week:
Team Brahmastra will resume filming in Bulgaria soon - again revealed by Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and it is produced by Karan Johar.