Are Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Dating? The Internet Asks Rishi Kapoor This Time

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception

Highlights Rishi Kapoor's tweet has triggered Alia and Ranbir's dating rumours again "Ranbir + Alia, confirm," a comment read They are co-stars of upcoming film Brahmastra

Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family(and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt,Mukesh Bhatt,Robin Bhatt,Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 22, 2018

Ohho.. .. Ranbir + Aalia confirm.? — Khushboo Bawne (@FoolisGenius) May 22, 2018

Alia kapoor — TrInyn (@Anant52251293) May 22, 2018

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on May 9, 2018 at 3:09am PDT

"So now you are confirming you are ready to see Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor," read a comment posted after Rishi Kapoor's tweet, which has once again triggered Alia and Ranbir's dating rumours . On Tuesday evening, Rishi Kapoor tweeted about working with the Bhatts and wrote a thank you note. "Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family (and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Robin Bhatt, Purnima, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you, all," Rishi Kapoor posted. What Twitter deciphered from Mr Kapoor's tweet is that it is a 'confirmation' of Alia and Ranbir's reported relationship. "Oh, Ranbir + Alia, confirm," read a comment.Here's what Rishi Kapoor had posted.Take a look at some of the comments on his post.Sure enough, the Internet loves to see rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. They made a stunning entrance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai, which made their fans very curious about them. Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been spotted on the trends list on and off.Just when the Internet was abuzz with speculation of their possible romance, Alia Bhatt posted this.While Alia had previously admitted Ranbir has always been her 'big crush,' a week ago, the actor said, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now." Before making a head turning appearance at Sonam and Anand's wedding reception, the duo were spotted atscreening and photos of them sent the Internet into a meltdown.Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are makingtogether, which is a three-part epic drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.