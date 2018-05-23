Are Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Dating? The Internet Asks Rishi Kapoor This Time

"So now you are confirming you are ready to see Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor," read a comment posted after Rishi Kapoor's tweet, which has once again triggered Alia and Ranbir's dating rumours. On Tuesday evening, Rishi Kapoor tweeted about working with the Bhatts and wrote a thank you note. "Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family (and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Robin Bhatt, Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you, all," Rishi Kapoor posted. What Twitter deciphered from Mr Kapoor's tweet is that it is a 'confirmation' of Alia and Ranbir's reported relationship. "Oh, Ranbir + Alia, confirm," read a comment.
Highlights
- Rishi Kapoor's tweet has triggered Alia and Ranbir's dating rumours again
- "Ranbir + Alia, confirm," a comment read
- They are co-stars of upcoming film Brahmastra
Here's what Rishi Kapoor had posted.
Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family(and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt,Mukesh Bhatt,Robin Bhatt,Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you all!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 22, 2018
Take a look at some of the comments on his post.
So now you are comfirming you are ready to see #AliaBhatt as #AliaKapoor Ranbir-Alia @aliaa08pic.twitter.com/w9TRlsPZo3— KareenaSalman (@Salman10187534) May 22, 2018
Ohho.. .. Ranbir + Aalia confirm.?— Khushboo Bawne (@FoolisGenius) May 22, 2018
Bhatt-Kapoor pic.twitter.com/FK4sNef3hr— KareenaSalman (@Salman10187534) May 22, 2018
Alia kapoor— TrInyn (@Anant52251293) May 22, 2018
Sure enough, the Internet loves to see rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. They made a stunning entrance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai, which made their fans very curious about them. Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been spotted on the trends list on and off.
Just when the Internet was abuzz with speculation of their possible romance, Alia Bhatt posted this.
While Alia had previously admitted Ranbir has always been her 'big crush,' a week ago, the actor said, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now."
CommentsBefore making a head turning appearance at Sonam and Anand's wedding reception, the duo were spotted at Raazi screening and photos of them sent the Internet into a meltdown.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making Brahmastra together, which is a three-part epic drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.