Ranbir Kapoor Was Asked To Describe Alia Bhatt As A Co-Star, He Said This

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are filming Brahmastra (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

How is Alia Bhatt as a co-star? "She's a mighty force," was Ranbir Kapoor's answer, when The Telegraph asked him about the actress, whom he is also reportedly dating. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dating rumours featured in headlines after the duo made a blockbuster entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception last month. But before making this appearance, they trended on and off for pictures from their film Brahmastra's shoot in Bulgaria. (Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor had also visited them during Alia's birthday in March). Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's film with Amitabh Bachchan, the shooting of which began in Mumbai some weeks ago.



Describing Alia, 25, as a co-star, Ranbir, 35, told The Telegraph, "She's a mighty force. At that age, the kind of films she's done. Just a few days back, I was doing a scene with them and it was such a rare opportunity for me as an actor to see these two different kinds of actors - Amitabh Bachchan, the greatest of all, and Alia Bhatt, the potential great of all time."



"Words fall short to understand where her experience has come from, how she's so spontaneous and colourful. I see that she's extremely disciplined, but extremely blessed and talented also," he added.



A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on May 9, 2018 at 3:09am PDT



Just last week, Ranbir's dad Rishi Kapoor also gave a big compliment to Alia and 'admired' her for taking up 'challenging roles.' "I admire someone like Alia Bhatt, who takes up challenging roles like in Highway and Raazi. It's very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders and only an actor can do that. Also, one has to be lucky enough to get such parts," he told Hindustan Times.



Both Ranbir and Alia haven't really opened about their rumoured romance... wait, but he did (sort of). "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak," Ranbir told GQ in his interview for GQ India June 2018 issue. "It needs time to breathe and it needs space," he added.



Of wedding plans, he told The Telegraph, "After so many years of being in films, I've come to realise that I need a life beyond films and some personal space. It keeps me grounded and has value for me. Tomorrow, I may reach different heights of superstardom or might end up as a big failure, but that should not matter to me. What should matter are the relationships I've built in life - I also want to get married and have my own tribe. So it comes from that place of giving it dignity."



