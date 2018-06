Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Looks Just Like 10-Year-Old Neetu Kapoor. Proof Inside

Samara being adorable at a dinner party

By now, it's not unknown that Neetu Kapoor's favourite Instagram subject and on Sunday, her six-year-old granddaughter reappeared on her Instagram feed. But this time, we also spotted a much younger version of the veteran actress - Neetu made a collage of Samara's photo and of herself from when she was 10-years-old and it's hard to miss the uncanny resemblance between the two. Neetu Kapoor's photo is from when she starred in 1968 filmas a child artiste. Sharing the photo, Neetu also added a relevant caption, which reads: "(my dialogue in do kaliyan)." True that. Neetu Kapoor featured in dual roles inMeanwhile, Neetu Kapoor's Instafam can't get over the fact that Samara looks just like Neetu Kapoor in the throwback photo. "Sam is your lookalike," read a comment while another added: "Carbon copy."Here's what Neetu Kapoor posted.Samara is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is a jewellery designer. Samara makes frequent appearances on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram . Samara, who is not the least bit camera shy, recently turned out to be a "secret superstar" and here's proof: She recently sangfrom Aamir Khan's movie Here's another video of Samara singing like a diva. Meghan Trainor'swas on her playlist.Neetu Kapoor made her acting debut as a child artist in 1966's, when she was just eight-year-old, after which, she also featured in, which released the same year. As a child artist, she also featured in films likeand. 1973'swas her first Bollywood film as a leading actress. She is best known for her roles in films likeand. She was last seen in 2013's, in which she co-starred with son Ranbir and husband Rishi Kapoor.