Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Looks Just Like 10-Year-Old Neetu Kapoor. Proof Inside

Neetu's Instafam can't get over the fact that Samara looks just like Neetu Kapoor in the throwback photo. "Sam is your lookalike," read a comment

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 24, 2018 15:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Looks Just Like 10-Year-Old Neetu Kapoor. Proof Inside

Samara being adorable at a dinner party

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Neetu Kapoor Instagrammed an interesting post on Sunday
  2. Neetu juxtaposed photos of her younger self and Samara
  3. Neetu's photo is from when she was 10-year-old
By now, it's not unknown that Neetu Kapoor's favourite Instagram subject and on Sunday, her six-year-old granddaughter reappeared on her Instagram feed. But this time, we also spotted a much younger version of the veteran actress - Neetu made a collage of Samara's photo and of herself from when she was 10-years-old and it's hard to miss the uncanny resemblance between the two. Neetu Kapoor's photo is from when she starred in 1968 film Do Kaliyaan as a child artiste. Sharing the photo, Neetu also added a relevant caption, which reads: "Badoan ke gun choton mein aa hi jate hain (my dialogue in do kaliyan)." True that. Neetu Kapoor featured in dual roles in Do Kaliyaan.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor's Instafam can't get over the fact that Samara looks just like Neetu Kapoor in the throwback photo. "Sam is your lookalike," read a comment while another added: "Carbon copy."

Here's what Neetu Kapoor posted.
 


Samara is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is a jewellery designer. Samara makes frequent appearances on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram. Samara, who is not the least bit camera shy, recently turned out to be a "secret superstar" and here's proof: She recently sang Nachdi Phira from Aamir Khan's movie Secret Superstar.
 
 

My chota sa secret superstar

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Comments
Here's another video of Samara singing like a diva. Meghan Trainor's You Might Have A Mom was on her playlist.
 
 

Wat to do with her #samstories

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Neetu Kapoor made her acting debut as a child artist in 1966's Suraj, when she was just eight-year-old, after which, she also featured in Dus Lakh, which released the same year. As a child artist, she also featured in films like Waris and Pavitra Paapi. 1973's Rickshawala was her first Bollywood film as a leading actress. She is best known for her roles in films like Kabhi Kabhie and Khel Khel Mein. She was last seen in 2013's Besharam, in which she co-starred with son Ranbir and husband Rishi Kapoor.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

neetu kapoorsamara

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................