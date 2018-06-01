Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Is A 'Secret Superstar', Evident From Neetu Kapoor's Video

Ranbir Kapoor's six-year-old niece Samara is truly a star in the making, no really! Have you seen the latest video of hers Instagrammed by Neetu Kapoor? Neetu captioned the video as: "My chota sa secret superstar," in which Samara can be seen singing Nachdi Phira from last year's Secret Superstar, starring Zaira Wasim as the protagonist and also Aamir Khan. Dressed in pink, Samara is as adorable as she's animated in the video. Neetu Kapoor's Instafam can't get over how cute she is - "Wow, so adorable. A big hug to Samara, she is so cute," read a comment while another added: "Lovely superstar." Many on Instagram also pointed out how much she resembles her actor uncle Ranbir. "Just like chachu," a user commented. Samara is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is a jewellery designer.
Watch Samara sing Nachdi Phira here.
Here's another video of Samara singing like a diva. Meghan Trainor's You Might Have A Mom was on her playlist.
Earlier this year, Samara made an adorable plea against pollution, saying: "Hey everyone, this is my anti-pollution campaign. See, I have a bit of a cough...so, plant more trees and reduce more pollution. See you later guys. Love you a lot."
This is how Samara usually signs of dinner dates and parties - with a cute little swish of the hand!
Another photo of Ranbir and Samara, which had gone crazy viral earlier this year, was one from one of the Kapoor dinners, which Neetu Kapoor had captioned as "deep thinkers."
