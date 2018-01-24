Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Makes An Anti-Pollution Plea. Take Notes

Samara's grandmom Neetu Kapoor shared her anti-pollution campaign video on Instagram

Samara Sahni's photo shared by dad Bharat Sahni. (Image courtesy- brat.man )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Samara Sahni shared easy ways to protect environment
  2. Riddhima and Bharat will celebrate 12th wedding anniversary tomorrow
  3. Neetu Kapoor also posted an adorable photo
Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni is all of 7-year-old but let this be known that the little girl has taken the anti-pollution campaign very seriously - the proof is Samara's video, which was posted by her father Bharat Sahni on Instagram, on Wednesday. Samara, who is currently down with a bad cold, recorded a video message and urged people to be more conscious of their environment. In the video, little Samara can be heard saying: "Hey everyone, this is my anti-pollution campaign. See, I have a bit of a cough...so, plant more trees and reduce more pollution. See you later guys. Love you a lot." Sharing Samara's video, Bharat Sahni wrote: "This time of the year when most kids are falling sick, here's a message from my 7 year old #wakeupDelhi." Samara is the daughter of Delhi-based jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is the daughter of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Samara's grandmother Neetu Kapoor reposted the message: "My little firecracker giving a lot of gyaan on pollution!!! #samstories #lovethiskid(sic)."

Here's Samara's video. (Please take notes)
 


Here are some other adorable videos featuring Samara Sahni:
 
 

#cutenessoverload #thuthu @riddhimakapoorsahni @neetu54

A post shared by Bharat Sahni (@brat.man) on


 
 

#learningfromhermother @riddhimakapoorsahni @neetu54

A post shared by Bharat Sahni (@brat.man) on


 
 

#mybunnyrabbit @riddhimakapoorsahni @neetu54

A post shared by Bharat Sahni (@brat.man) on



Neetu Kapoor's Instagram handle is always filled up with cute photos and videos of Samara. She recently posted a picture, in which little Samara featured with actor-uncle Ranbir Kapoor.
 
 

Deep thinkers #lovethem #cuteness #funnight

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on


 


Samara Sahni was born to Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni on March 23 in 2011. Riddhima and Bharat Sahni will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on January 25.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, is currently filming Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. He recently wrapped up Sanjay Dutt's biopic, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

