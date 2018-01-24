Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Makes An Anti-Pollution Plea. Take Notes

Before the launch of @samfriends.in wanted to share this adorable clip where Sam complains that her mom is never happy ( no mom is as they always want the best ) love the way she ends with "I am not up for that mum "#samstories #chatterbox#loveher

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:10pm PST