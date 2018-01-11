When Ranbir Kapoor And 6-Year-Old Niece Samara Are Together, Things Get Cute

Ranbir Kapoor and family got together for a dinner date on Wednesday evening and guess who stole all of the limelight? It was his six-year-old niece Samara, who was busy being adorable. The dinner party included Ranbir and her sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani (whose daughter Samara is), and their parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who gave us a glimpse of what went down inside the restaurant on her Instagram profile. Sharing a cuteness overloaded photo from inside the Kapoors' "fun night," Neetu Kapoor captioned this mama-bhanji moment as "deep thinkers." Shared earlier on Thursday, the photo has garnered some 37,580 'likes' in just four hours.
Highlights
- Ranbir and family were spotted having dinner at a Bandra restaurant
- Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable pic of Ranbir and Samara
- "Deep thinkers," she wrote
Dinner-shinner done, Ranbir was photographed escorting his parents to the car and he also had special goodbye kisses for little Samara, who just could not stop posing for the shutterbugs. She even flashed the victory sign! Can you match up to her coolness level?
Little Samara keeps making adorable appearances on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram - Samara stars in hilarious pictures and videos, which are also pretty awesome for a six-year-old.
Comments
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic and has also begun work on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt and for which he recently travelled to Israel.