Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Buzz, Tara Sharma Shares Throwback Pic Of The "Most Private Person" Akshaye Khanna

One name that has been on everybody's lips since the release of Dhurandhar is Akshaye Khanna. In this multi-starrer film, Akshaye stole the limelight and proved his acting mettle once again. The actor's grand entry has been compared to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kundu moment from the 2023 blockbuster Animal. Amid praise and applause, Tara Sharma shared a throwback picture of the man of the moment from his "no-photo" era. Calling him the "most private" person, Tara Sharma congratulated the entire team of Dhurandhar.

Tara Sharma wrote, "A huge congrats, Akshaye! We haven't watched it yet but our Insta feeds are full of #dhurandhar! Particularly this song and your entry! So here's a good luck message for you and the whole team! Haha, this song, the swag, the aura. Link in story, swipe up."

"Having known each other since we were little, it's really fab to watch you stay true to your passion for acting. Our school plays were perhaps our first steps into the world of performing, and from way back then, we knew you'd be doing this," she added.

"Perhaps the most private person I know. Happy for you that your quiet hard work is reaping rewards! #flashback photo from before your no-photo era/aura! With chuddy buddies @nixongupta @neha_raintree @karran_deviant_force_records," Tara Sharma shared.

"Good luck from @roopaksaluja and me to you and all the cast and crew! You all rock! @ranveersingh @rampal72 @duttsanjay @adityadharfilms I know you aren't on social media, AK, but tagging this handle @akshaye_khanna_ just in case! Onward and upward, touch wood," Tara added to her post.

On Sunday, Tanishaa Mukerji shared a video in which film veteran Tanuja praised Akshaye Khanna.

"It was a good film. It was a very interesting film. Very well-made, very well-performed. All the performers were very good. I am seeing Akshaye (Khanna) after a long time. He was amazing. Absolutely amazing," she said.

Akshaye Khanna was last seen in the period saga Chhaava, which has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year so far. Dhurandhar has made Rs 126 crore in four days since its release.