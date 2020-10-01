Kareena, Karisma And Riddhima Remember Grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor On Her Death Anniversary

A file photo of Krishna Raj Kapoor. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial )

On grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor's second death anniversary, Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared emotional posts on Instagram. Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late veteran actor Raj Kapoor, died at the age of 87 on October 1 in 2018. Sharing a framed photo of her grandmom on her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor accompanied it with a heart and folded hands icons. Karisma Kapoor shared the same picture on her Instagram story. "We miss you," wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while posting a photo of Krishna Raj Kapoor, in which she can be seen sporting a pink kurta set and sitting in a chair.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946 and they are parents to five children - actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and daughters Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are the children of Rishi Kapoor whereas Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are Randhir Kapoor's daughters.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Riddhima's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress's next projects are Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will co-star with Aamir Khan. Both Lal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas next year.

Karisma Kapoor's last Bollywood film remains Dangerous Ishhq. She has also featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero post the 2012 movie. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on the other hand, is a jewellery designer.