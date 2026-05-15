Jury Fails To Reach Verdict In Harvey Weinstein’s New York Rape Case

Harvey Weinstein's New York trial, focused on accusations that the former Hollywood producer used his powerful position in the film industry to sexually abuse women over several years, has ended without a final decision after jurors failed to agree on one of the major charges against him.

After only three days of discussions, the judge declared a mistrial when jurors said they weren't able to reach a verdict regarding allegations connected to actress Jessica Mann.

Harvey Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, has faced multiple criminal cases and accusations since the start of the #MeToo movement. Prosecutors in Manhattan now reportedly have one month to decide whether they want to move forward with another trial connected to the allegations involving Mann.

As per CBS, the jury members informed the judge through a written note that they “request to let the judge know that the members of the jury have concluded that we cannot reach a unanimous decision.” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said they were “deeply disappointed” by the outcome.

As per the statement, "For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice. Over the course of many weeks during three separate trials, she relived unthinkably painful experiences in front of complete strangers. Her perseverance and bravery are inspiring to the members of my office, and more importantly, to survivors everywhere.”

Alvin Bragg reportedly said that prosecutors will speak with Jessica Mann before deciding what to do next in the case. During the trial, Mann said she previously had a consensual relationship with Harvey Weinstein, who was a major Hollywood producer at the time. She testified that the specific case was not consensual and said she repeatedly refused him.

Weinstein has admitted in the past that he made mistakes, but he continues to deny sexually assaulting anyone.

So far, Harvey Weinstein has already spent nearly six years in prison. He was also found guilty in a separate trial in Los Angeles in 2022.