Scarlett Johansson Goes Big, Finds Her “Chutzpah” in Family Crime Drama Paper Tiger 

Scarlett Johansson is earning early praise for her transformative performance in James Gray's upcoming Cannes Film Festival drama Paper Tiger. The filmmaker called the collaboration one of the “great joys” of his career, but admitted he initially doubted Johansson would agree to join the project, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn't think Scarlett Johansson had any interest in working with me on any level,” the director confessed, adding he had wanted to collaborate with the actress for years.

Johansson, however, quickly clarified that the admiration was mutual. “He did know that I was interested,” she said with a laugh. That interest solidified after Johansson read the screenplay for Paper Tiger.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I know I can do this.' I don't necessarily know how I'm going to do it, but I know that there's something here that I can do and that I can be additive,” the actress explained. She added, “It had so many elements that I loved. It's a big story inside of a small story.”

Johansson described Hester as the emotional center of the story, a soft-spoken but determined woman yearning for more from life. “She has a lot of chutzpah inside her. She loves fashion magazines and going to the movies — she loves romantic comedies and all things romantic — and window shopping. All of those things are such an important part of who she is and how she presents herself. That's how I envisioned her,” Johansson said.

The actress also reflected on the sacrifices many women make for their families, a theme deeply embedded in the film. “Women give up their dream for their husband and take a step back, and the dream becomes more of a dream for their family. It's so common. It's such a bittersweet thing.”

Gray described Paper Tiger as a “classical drama” centered on love, family and human relationships. “To be very pretentious about it, the intention was to try to make a very classical drama. It's about the very elemental bonds of human relationships. Internal conflict, struggle, love, emotion. That's beautiful, that's what it means to be a human being,” he said.

Johansson's performance reportedly embraces a larger-than-life energy, complete with a thick New York accent and emotionally charged scenes inspired by her own family roots. Gray joked that he occasionally had to tell her, “It's too much — you're not a yenta from Brownsville!”

Despite the playful disagreements, the director praised Johansson's instincts and authenticity. “Scarlett would never do something that wasn't real,” he said.

About Paper Tiger

Set in late-1980s New York, Paper Tiger follows married couple Hester and Irwin Pearl (played by Johansson and Miles Teller), as they struggle with fading dreams and mounting pressures. When Irwin becomes entangled in a dangerous money-making scheme with his brother Gary, portrayed by Adam Driver, the family's life spirals into uncertainty.

The film also stars Adam Driver and Miles Teller, whom Johansson described as “unexpectedly tender.” Paper Tiger premieres on May 16 at the Cannes Film Festival.