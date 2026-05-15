Ed Sheeran And Martin Garrix Finally Drop Collaboration “Repeat It” After 12 Years

The wait is finally over for Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix fans. The duo has officially released their long-awaited collaboration, titled “Repeat It”. The singer and the 30-year-old DJ debuted the track in celebration of Martin Garrix's 30th birthday celebrations on Thursday, May 14. The track holds special significance for both artists, for they first began working on it 12 years ago in Nashville shortly after becoming friends during a night out in Amsterdam.

Despite years of anticipation, the song was only recently completed. Speaking about the release, Martin Garrix shared that unveiling the single around his milestone birthday felt “incredibly special.” The DJ admitted that for a long time, he believed the track might never see an official release.

In a statement, Martin said, “To be announcing and releasing this single around my 30th birthday feels incredibly special... honestly, the best gift I could've wished for. We actually started this song 12 years ago in Nashville, and for the longest time, I genuinely thought it would never be an official release. So to finally be here now feels really surreal, and I couldn't be more excited for people to hear the new version,” Just Jared reported.

He added, “Working with Ed has been so much fun. He's an incredible human, artist, but also one of my dear friends from the industry. We've shared so many cool memories over the years. I'm really proud that we finally get to release this together. This song means a lot to both of us!”

The 35-year-old singer also reflected on the project's long journey, revealing that fans had frequently asked him about the unreleased track over the years.

He said, “Me and Martin made 'Repeat It' 12 years ago after we made friends on a night out in Amsterdam. He turns 30 today and is putting out his debut album this year, so it seemed like a better time than any to finally do it. I'd say every day fans leave comments under my posts asking where it is, so this one is for you guys.”

Wishing Martin on his special day, Ed added, “Happy Birthday Martin, and happy Repeat It day for everyone else. Enjoy the video, its clips from both our lives over the last 12 years.”